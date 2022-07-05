Monarch Behavioral Health to Open 3,707 SF Office in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH. — Monarch Behavioral Health PLLC has signed a 3,707-square-foot lease to open a new office in Bloomfield Hills. James Mitchell of Dominion Real Estate Advisors and Michele Rosenbloom of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed landlord in the 63-month lease. Angela Thomas of Signature Associates represented the tenant. The property is located at 74 W. Long Lake Road.