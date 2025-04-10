Thursday, April 10, 2025
Monarch Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale of Nine Applebee’s Properties

by Amy Works

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — Monarch Commercial Advisors has brokered the sale of nine Applebee’s properties across California and Oregon. The Los Angeles-based buyer — a current IHOP franchisee — will convert seven of the existing sites into dual-branded restaurants, merging IHOP’s breakfast menu with Applebee’s lunch and dinner menu. The first Applebee’s-IHOP dual-branded restaurant concept opened in Seguin, Texas, earlier this year.

Dine Brands, parent company of Applebee’s, IHOP and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, is scheduled to break ground on 14 additional dual-branded locations in the U.S. by 2026, through both transforming existing single-brand restaurants and ground-up development, according to Chain Store Age.

