Monarch Realty Partners Brokers Three Multifamily Sales Totaling $3.9M in Chicago

Pictured is the property at 8003 S. Ingleside Ave.

CHICAGO — Monarch Realty Partners has brokered the sales of three multifamily properties totaling 88 units on Chicago’s South Side for $3.9 million. The buildings are located at 8003 S. Ingleside Ave., 7503 S. Yates Blvd. and 7900 S. Essex Ave. Robert Berman and Rudy Hancock of Monarch brokered the transaction on behalf of the separate sellers. Buyer and seller information was not provided.