Monarch Realty Partners Negotiates $13.6M Sale of Apartment Building in Libertyville, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The Manchester includes 34 luxury apartment units and five commercial spaces.

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — Monarch Realty Partners has negotiated the $13.6 million sale of The Manchester in Libertyville, a northern suburb of Chicago. The property includes 34 luxury apartment units, five commercial spaces, a parking garage with 36 spaces and an additional 37 outdoor parking spaces. Located at 115 Lake St. and originally constructed in 2008, the building was renovated in 2016. Bill Baumann and Michael Anguiano of Monarch brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

