Monarch Realty Partners Negotiates $13M Sale of Apartment Complex in Suburban Chicago
LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — Monarch Realty Partners has negotiated the sale of Somerset by the Lake Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich for $13 million. Constructed in 2019, the 48-unit apartment complex features one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The property features a large parking lot and is situated adjacent to Breezewald Park. Bill Baumann of Monarch brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided.
