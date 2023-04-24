Monday Night Brewing to Open Taproom at Kern’s Bakery Mixed-Use Development in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Atlanta-based brewery Monday Night Brewing will open a taproom within Kern’s Bakery Food Hall at Kern’s Bakery, a 16-acre mixed-use development currently underway in Knoxville. The taproom, which will mark Monday Night’s sixth location and second in Tennessee, will comprise 3,000 square feet with access to a patio and the 7,000-square-foot event lawn. Monday Night will also manage the primary bar for the food hall, two separate rooftop patio bars and a smaller bar near the interior performance stage. The food hall comprises the second phase of Four Stones Real Estate’s project, the first phase of which consists of a 310-unit apartment community called Flagship Kerns that opened last year.