Monday Properties Disposes of Metro Charleston Multifamily Community for $79.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

The Hudson

Delivered in June 2021, The Hudson offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 11 buildings. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, fitness studio and a saltwater pool with a sun shelf.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Rosslyn, Va.-based Monday Properties has sold The Hudson, a 300-unit, Class A multifamily community in Summerville, for $79.5 million. PassiveInvesting.com, a real estate firm that mainly focuses on acquiring apartments and self-storage properties, was the buyer.

Delivered in June 2021, The Hudson offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 11 buildings. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, fitness studio and a saltwater pool with a sun shelf. The Hudson was nearly 60 percent leased at the time of sale. Located at 900 Owl Wood Lane, the property is situated 28.9 miles from Charleston, 19.7 miles from North Charleston and 21.4 miles from Charleston International Airport.

Monday Properties designed The Hudson to focus on health and wellness, flexibility and outdoor amenities as more residents carve out space for telework. In the past six months, The Hudson is the firm’s second multifamily sale in the Charleston market. In June 2021, Monday Properties sold a 264-unit multifamily community in North Charleston called The Mason.

