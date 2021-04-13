REBusinessOnline

Monday Properties, Neo Capital Buy Multifamily Asset in Stamford, Connecticut, for $73M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

Harbor-Landing-Stamford

Harbor Landing in Stamford totals 218 units. The property was built in 2018.

STAMFORD, CONN. — A partnership between New York City-based Monday Properties and Neo Capital, an investment advisory firm based in London, has acquired Harbor Landing, a 218-unit multifamily asset in Stamford. The sales price was $73 million. Built in 2018, Harbor Landing features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling areas. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver, Kevin O’Hearn and Ryan Robertson of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Building & Land Technology and Lubert Adler Real Estate Funds, in the transaction. Michael Gigliotti and Peter Rotchford of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the new ownership. Harbor Landing is part of a 14-acre mixed-use community that features two restaurants, a waterfront boardwalk, marinas with slips for yachts and boats and four office buildings, that include 66,314 square feet of newly redeveloped lab space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  