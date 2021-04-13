Monday Properties, Neo Capital Buy Multifamily Asset in Stamford, Connecticut, for $73M

Harbor Landing in Stamford totals 218 units. The property was built in 2018.

STAMFORD, CONN. — A partnership between New York City-based Monday Properties and Neo Capital, an investment advisory firm based in London, has acquired Harbor Landing, a 218-unit multifamily asset in Stamford. The sales price was $73 million. Built in 2018, Harbor Landing features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling areas. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver, Kevin O’Hearn and Ryan Robertson of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Building & Land Technology and Lubert Adler Real Estate Funds, in the transaction. Michael Gigliotti and Peter Rotchford of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the new ownership. Harbor Landing is part of a 14-acre mixed-use community that features two restaurants, a waterfront boardwalk, marinas with slips for yachts and boats and four office buildings, that include 66,314 square feet of newly redeveloped lab space.