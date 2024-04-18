Thursday, April 18, 2024
The financing included a $173 million loan for a 540,000-square-foot office tower at 1812 N. Moore St. in Arlington, Va. (above right)
Monday Properties Obtains $205.5M Refinancing for Office Tower, Medical Office Building in Metro D.C.

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — Monday Properties has obtained two loans totaling $205.5 million for the refinancing for two commercial properties in Arlington, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The assets include a 540,000-square-foot office tower at 1812 N. Moore St. and Shirlington Gateway, a 12-story medical office building.

Citi Real Estate Funding Inc. provided the $173 million loan for the office tower and $32.5 million loan for the medical office building, both of which were CMBS loans with five-year terms and fixed interest rates.

Monday Properties leased 60,000 square feet of space at 1812 N. Moore over the past six months, bringing it to 90 percent leased. There are an additional 20,000 square feet of deals in the pipeline.

Shirlington Gateway was 93 percent leased at the time of financing to healthcare tenants including Anderson Orthopedic Clinic, INOVA and Virginia Hospital Center, which has signage on the building’s exterior.

