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rosslyn-mixed-use
Two 12-story office buildings will be transformed into 831 apartment units that will also include a grocery anchor, ground-floor retail space and a split-level parking garage.
DevelopmentMixed-UseSoutheastVirginia

Monday Properties Receives Approval for Mixed-Use Development in Arlington, Virginia

by Abby Cox

ARLINGTON, VA. — Monday Properties has received approval from the Arlington County Board for a major site plan amendment for the redevelopment two contiguous 12-story office buildings in Arlington’s Rosslyn district: 1401 Wilson Boulevard and 1400 Key Boulevard. The two office buildings, which were constructed in 1964, will be transformed into two 27-story multifamily towers dubbed The 1400s that will total 831 apartments, along with 28,959 square feet of ground-floor retail space anchored by a grocery store and a split-level parking garage. In addition, roughly 52 percent of the site will be allocated for publicly accessible open space.

The project team includes Shalom Baranes Associates (architect of record), ParkerRodriguez (landscape architect) and VIKA Capitol (civil engineering and site design firm). A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

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