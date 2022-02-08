Monday Properties, Washington Capital Acquire 344-Unit Apartment Community in Stamford

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

The acquisition of 75 Tresser in Stamford, Connecticut, marks Monday Properties' third investment in the area in the last 14 months.

STAMFORD, CONN. — A partnership between New York City-based investment firm Monday Properties and Washington Capital has acquired 75 Tresser, a 344-unit apartment community in Stamford, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, catering kitchen and a movie theater. Jeffrey Dunne and David Gavin of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.