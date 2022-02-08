REBusinessOnline

Monday Properties, Washington Capital Acquire 344-Unit Apartment Community in Stamford

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

75-Tresser-Stamford-Connecticut

The acquisition of 75 Tresser in Stamford, Connecticut, marks Monday Properties' third investment in the area in the last 14 months.

STAMFORD, CONN. — A partnership between New York City-based investment firm Monday Properties and Washington Capital has acquired 75 Tresser, a 344-unit apartment community in Stamford, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, catering kitchen and a movie theater. Jeffrey Dunne and David Gavin of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

