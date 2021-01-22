Money360 Appoints Tom MacManus as CEO

Tom MacManus

LADERA RANCH, CALIF. — Money360, a Ladera Beach-based commercial real estate direct lender, has promoted Tom MacManus to president and chief executive office (CEO). Current CEO Evan Gentry will step back from day-to-day operations and transition responsibilities effective April 5, 2021.

MacManus joined Money360 as president in October 2020 with more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, including serving as president of GMAC Commercial Mortgage and CEO of North American operations. In his current role, he is responsible for leading the company’s sales team, driving strategic growth and broadening its origination network.

Since MacManus joined the company, Money360 has hired four new executives to its originations team and funded loan volume in December 2020 of over $110 million. Money360 expects to fund more than $1 billion in loans in 2021.

“I look forward to expanding my role at Money360 and further accelerating our growth during this unique period of opportunity for bridge lending,” says MacManus. “As other private lenders and some traditional banks have pulled back from the market amid the pandemic, there is a significant opportunity for us to grow market share by meeting the robust pent-up demand for transitional capital.”