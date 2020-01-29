Money360 Closes $16M Bridge Loan for Office Building in Metro Houston

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — California-based direct lender Money360 has closed a $16 million bridge loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed office building in Sugar Land, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The nonrecourse loan was structured with a floating interest rate, three-year term and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower was also not disclosed.