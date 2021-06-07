REBusinessOnline

Money360 Provides $7.4M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Littleton, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Loans, Western

LITTLETON, COLO. — Money360 has provided an undisclosed borrower with a $7.4 million loan for the acquisition of an industrial building in Littleton. Loan proceeds will be used to fund future leasing costs and a capital expenditure program to renovate add value to the property. The three-year loan features two 12-month extension options.

