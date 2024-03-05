MoneyLion Subleases 35,384 SF Former Twitter Office Space in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Financial technology firm MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) has subleased Twitter’s 35,384-square-foot former office space in Manhattan’s Chelsea area. The space encompasses the entire fourth floor of the 281,000-square-foot building at 245-249 W. 17th St., which was originally constructed in 1909 and renovated in 2014. William Iacovelli, Sacha Zarba, Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Elliot Bok and Connor DeSimone of CBRE represented X Corp. in the sublease negotiations. Eric Ladden of Cornerstone Realty and Jason Birk and Steve Marvin of Olmstead Properties represented MoneyLion. Columbia Property Trust owns the building.