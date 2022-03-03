REBusinessOnline

Monfort Cos. Sells Retail Property in Denver’s LoDo Neighborhood for $24M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Restaurant, Retail, Western

1946-Market-St-Denver-CO

Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row occupies the 22,000-square-foot property at 1946 Market St. in Denver.

DENVER — Monfort Cos. has completed the sale of 1946 Market Street, a retail building located in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. Jim Blumenthal, a local real estate investor, acquired the asset for $24 million.

Monfort Cos. and Riot Hospitality Group will continue to lease and operate Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, which recently opened in the 22,000-square-foot property following a renovation of the original building, including a 6,000-square-foot addition. Whiskey Row opened in New Year’s Eve.

