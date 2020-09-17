Monmouth Acquires New Industrial Property Leased to Amazon in Oklahoma City for $15.2M

OKLAHOMA CITY — New Jersey-based Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. has acquired a 120,780-square-foot industrial building at 6101 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City for $15.2 million. The property is situated on 22 acres and is net-leased to Amazon.com Services LLC for 10 years. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2019 and features 30- to 32-foot clear heights and a 5 percent office finish. The seller was not disclosed.