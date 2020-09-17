REBusinessOnline

Monmouth Acquires New Industrial Property Leased to Amazon in Oklahoma City for $15.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New Jersey-based Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. has acquired a 120,780-square-foot industrial building at 6101 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City for $15.2 million. The property is situated on 22 acres and is net-leased to Amazon.com Services LLC for 10 years. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2019 and features 30- to 32-foot clear heights and a 5 percent office finish. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  