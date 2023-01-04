Monmouth Medical Center to Open 138,000 SF Cancer Care Facility in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — Monmouth Medical Center, an affiliate of RWJBarnabas Health, will open a 138,000-square-foot cancer care facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Tinton Falls. The project, which is expected to add about 300 new jobs to the local economy, represents the first phase of redevelopment of the former site of the Myer Center, a Cold War-era industrial facility that was demolished several years ago. Construction of the new facility, which will also offer imaging, radiation and ambulatory surgery services, is set to begin in the first quarter. Plans for Phase II are still being finalized.