REBusinessOnline

Monmouth Medical Center to Open 138,000 SF Cancer Care Facility in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, New Jersey, Northeast

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — Monmouth Medical Center, an affiliate of RWJBarnabas Health, will open a 138,000-square-foot cancer care facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Tinton Falls. The project, which is expected to add about 300 new jobs to the local economy, represents the first phase of redevelopment of the former site of the Myer Center, a Cold War-era industrial facility that was demolished several years ago. Construction of the new facility, which will also offer imaging, radiation and ambulatory surgery services, is set to begin in the first quarter. Plans for Phase II are still being finalized.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  