Monmouth Purchases Industrial Building in Metro Atlanta Leased to Home Depot for $96.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. has purchased a 657,518-square-foot industrial building in Locust Grove for $96.7 million. The Home Depot occupies the facility and has 20 years remaining on its lease. The asset is situated at 3150 Ga. Highway 42, 35 miles southeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and less than one mile from Interstate 75. Monmouth Real Estate notes that the property spans 130 acres and has an opportunity for future development. The seller was not disclosed.