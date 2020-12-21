Monmouth Real Estate Acquires Columbus-Area Industrial Facility for $73.3M
PLAIN CITY, OHIO — Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. has acquired a 487,900-square-foot industrial facility located at 8341 Industrial Parkway in Plain City, located about 25 miles northwest of Columbus. The purchase price was $73.3 million. FedEx Ground Packaging System Inc. occupies the building on a 15-year net lease. The 100-acre property is situated near I-270. The seller was undisclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.