Monmouth Real Estate Acquires Columbus-Area Industrial Facility for $73.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

PLAIN CITY, OHIO — Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. has acquired a 487,900-square-foot industrial facility located at 8341 Industrial Parkway in Plain City, located about 25 miles northwest of Columbus. The purchase price was $73.3 million. FedEx Ground Packaging System Inc. occupies the building on a 15-year net lease. The 100-acre property is situated near I-270. The seller was undisclosed.

