REBusinessOnline

Monmouth Real Estate Acquires Distribution Center Near Birmingham for $51.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Industrial, Southeast

Industrial

The distribution center is net-leased for 10 years to automobile giant Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Inc.

VANCE, ALA. — Holmdel, N.J.-based Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. has acquired a 530,000-square-foot distribution center in Vance for $51.7 million. The seller was not disclosed.

The distribution center is net-leased for 10 years to automobile giant Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Inc. The building will serve Mercedes-Benz’s new electric vehicle assembly line. Located at 11146 Will Walker Road on approximately 53.5 acres, the property is situated 37.3 miles from Birmingham and 21.3 miles from Tuscaloosa.

Monmouth specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties. The firm’s portfolio includes 124 properties with a total of approximately 25.7 million rentable square feet and an occupancy rate of 99.7 percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  