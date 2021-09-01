Monmouth Stockholders Reject Merger Offer from Equity Commonwealth

CHICAGO AND HOLMDEL, N.J. — Based on a preliminary count of the votes cast at its special meeting of stockholders, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (NYSE: MNR) did not obtain the necessary stockholder votes to approve the previously announced merger with Sam Zell’s Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC).

Holmdel-based Monmouth says it remains open to all available options to maximize long-term stockholder value and realize the full potential of its industrial portfolio. Final results of the meeting will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission once they have been certified, which Monmouth expects to occur within the next few days.

“While we recognize that stockholders have a wide range of views and differing time horizons and tax considerations, we are disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote,” said Michael Landy, president and CEO of Monmouth. “We continue to believe in the merits of a transaction that offers Monmouth stockholders the opportunity to continue to participate in the growth of the industrial real estate sector.”

As a result of Monmouth’s announcement, Equity Commonwealth has terminated the merger agreement and has requested reimbursement of fees and expenses pursuant to its terms.

Founded in 1968, Monmouth is one of the oldest public equity REITs. The company, which specializes in single-tenant, net-leased industrial properties, maintains a portfolio of 122 properties across 32 states. Monmouth’s stock price closed at $18.98 per share on Tuesday, Aug. 31, up from $14.49 per share one year ago. Equity Commonwealth is a Chicago-based office REIT with a portfolio of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet. The company’s stock price closed at $26.34 per share on Tuesday, Aug. 31, down from $31 per share one year ago.