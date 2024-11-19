Monos to Open 2,800 SF Store in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Travel lifestyle brand Monos has signed a 10-year lease to open a retail location on the ground floor of The Dylan at 160 N. Morgan St. in Chicago. The Dylan is a 30-story multifamily and retail development in the city’s Fulton Market neighborhood. Monos is scheduled to open its 2,800-square-foot store in spring 2025. The Canadian-founded brand launched in 2018 as an online direct-to-consumer retailer and began venturing into physical retail with pop-ups in 2022, followed by its first permanent retail location and Canadian flagship store in Vancouver in 2023. Sterling Bay developed The Dylan in partnership with Ascentris and CIBC Bank. Completed in October 2023, the property is currently 97 percent leased. Phil Golding, Todd Siegel, Kim Wiskup and Gianna Bianconi of CBRE represented Monos.