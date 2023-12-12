MonoSol Signs 35,021 SF Lease at Fulton Labs in Chicago

CHICAGO — MonoSol has signed a 35,021-square-foot lease for a new innovation and technical center located within Fulton Labs in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Headquartered in Northwest Indiana, MonoSol is a sustainable material science company that is a division of Tokyo-based Kuraray Group. The company is best known for its water-soluble, biodegradable films that are used to make laundry and dishwashing detergent packets for many household brands. When open in mid-2024, MonoSol’s innovation center will occupy the last full floor at 1375 West Fulton. The deal brings the 300,000-square-foot life sciences building to about 98 percent leased. Dan Lyne and Kelsey Scheive of CBRE represented ownership, Trammell Crow Co. Andrew Urban and David Burden of Colliers represented the tenant.