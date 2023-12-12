Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IllinoisLeasing ActivityLife SciencesMidwest

MonoSol Signs 35,021 SF Lease at Fulton Labs in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — MonoSol has signed a 35,021-square-foot lease for a new innovation and technical center located within Fulton Labs in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Headquartered in Northwest Indiana, MonoSol is a sustainable material science company that is a division of Tokyo-based Kuraray Group. The company is best known for its water-soluble, biodegradable films that are used to make laundry and dishwashing detergent packets for many household brands. When open in mid-2024, MonoSol’s innovation center will occupy the last full floor at 1375 West Fulton. The deal brings the 300,000-square-foot life sciences building to about 98 percent leased. Dan Lyne and Kelsey Scheive of CBRE represented ownership, Trammell Crow Co. Andrew Urban and David Burden of Colliers represented the tenant.

You may also like

NexCore Group to Develop $60M Life Sciences Building...

Trident Capital Group Acquires Two Warehouses in Missouri,...

Logisteed America Renews 106,100 SF Industrial Lease in...

Quantum Brokers $1.8M Sale of Retail Center in...

Newmark Secures 44,648 SF Industrial Lease in Metro...

Invacor Solutions Signs 33,525 SF Industrial Lease in...

Automotive Parts Supplier Signs 136,000 SF Lease at...

State of Play, Brookfield Properties to Open 8,546...

Arden Group Completes Renovation, Lease-Up of 865,000 SF...