FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Monster Energy Co. has signed a 217,537-square-foot industrial lease at Everman Trade Center, a four-building, 457,745-square-foot development in Fort Worth. Rick Ellison of Cushman & Wakefield represented the beveragemaker in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Boston-based Cabot Properties.