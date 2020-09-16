REBusinessOnline

Monster Pets Signs 57,930 SF Industrial Lease in Delran, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

Monster-Pets-Delran-New-Jersey

Monster Pets' new lease brings this industrial property in Delran, New Jersey, to full occupancy.

DELRAN, N.J. — Monster Pets, a retailer that serves the Philadelphia area, has signed a 57,930-square-foot industrial lease in the Southern New Jersey city of Delran. The property, which is now fully leased, is located near U.S. Route 130 and Swedes Run Industrial Park. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the landlord, a partnership between Endurance Real Estate Group and PCCP, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

