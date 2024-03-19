Montana Avenue Capital Partners Sells Two-Property R&D/Lab Portfolio in San Diego for $30.8M

SAN DIEGO — Montana Avenue Capital Partners has completed the disposition of a two-building R&D and laboratory portfolio, located at 16981 Via Tazon and 11501 Rancho Bernardo Blvd. in the Rancho Bernardo submarket of San Diego. Dollinger Properties acquired the asset for $30.8 million.

The portfolio consists of two fully leased buildings offering a combined rentable area of 90,000 square feet.

Bob Prendergast and Lynn LaChapelle of JLL Capital Markets, along with Tim Olson and Greg Moore of JLL, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.