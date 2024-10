VOORHEES, N.J. — New York City-based investment firm Montana Property Group has purchased Echelon Village Plaza, an 84,933-square-foot shopping center located in the Southern New Jersey community of Voorhees. The center was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Edge Fitness, Dollar Tree and Buffalo Wild Wings. Ohio-based REIT Site Centers sold the property for $8.5 million. Boston-based Atlantic Retail brokered the deal.