Montane Building Group Begins Renovations at HDR Headquarters in Reno, Nevada

RENO, NEV. — Montane Building Group has commenced tenant improvements at the headquarters of HDR, a company owned by NevDex Properties.

The project, located at 10615 Professional Circle, Suite 201, will span 3,882 square feet and include a modern office space featuring open work areas, private offices, a conference room, a mothers’ room and a break room.

HDR, known for its engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services, employs more than 11,000 people across 200 offices worldwide. The tenant improvement project is scheduled for completion in mid-August.