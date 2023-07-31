Monday, July 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentNevadaOfficeWestern

Montane Building Group Begins Renovations at HDR Headquarters in Reno, Nevada

by Jeff Shaw

RENO, NEV. — Montane Building Group has commenced tenant improvements at the headquarters of HDR, a company owned by NevDex Properties. 

The project, located at 10615 Professional Circle, Suite 201, will span 3,882 square feet and include a modern office space featuring open work areas, private offices, a conference room, a mothers’ room and a break room. 

HDR, known for its engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services, employs more than 11,000 people across 200 offices worldwide. The tenant improvement project is scheduled for completion in mid-August.

You may also like

VanTrust Real Estate Plans Two Spec Industrial Buildings...

Forman Capital Provides $19.5M Construction Loan, Equity for...

CRG Opens Chapter at The Streets Luxury Apartments...

CapRock Partners Completes Phase I of CapRock West...

R.D. Olson Breaks Ground on Bolsa Row Terrace...

PSRS Arranges $9.6M Refinancing for Renaissance Court Mixed-Use...

Circle K Signs 3,700 SF Lease at University...

Douglaston Development Nears Completion of 188-Unit Affordable Seniors...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing...