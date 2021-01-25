Montecito Acquires 16,709 SF Surgery Center in Suburban Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Michigan, Midwest

Built in 1990, the property is occupied by Vision Institute of Michigan.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired an ophthalmic clinic and surgery center in Sterling Heights for an undisclosed price. Built in 1990, the 16,709-square-foot property is occupied by Vision Institute of Michigan. The group’s ambulatory surgery center accounts for roughly one-fourth of the building’s total square footage. This transaction marks Montecito’s first acquisition in Michigan. Collin Hart and Marc Flynn of ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors brokered the deal.