Montecito Acquires 19,360 SF Medical Office Building Near Indianapolis

WHITELAND, IND. — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired a 19,360-square-foot medical office building in Whiteland near Indianapolis. Completed this year, the property is located at 503 Greenwood Trace. It is fully leased to a physician group that offers primary care and a range of specialty medical services. The seller and sales price were undisclosed. In the past year, Montecito has acquired three medical office buildings in central Indiana.