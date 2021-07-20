REBusinessOnline

Montecito Acquires 19,360 SF Medical Office Building Near Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest

WHITELAND, IND. — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired a 19,360-square-foot medical office building in Whiteland near Indianapolis. Completed this year, the property is located at 503 Greenwood Trace. It is fully leased to a physician group that offers primary care and a range of specialty medical services. The seller and sales price were undisclosed. In the past year, Montecito has acquired three medical office buildings in central Indiana.

