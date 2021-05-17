REBusinessOnline

Montecito Acquires 29,375 SF Medical Office Building in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Healthcare investment firm Montecito Medical has acquired a newly built, 29,375-square-foot medical office building in the Westover Hills neighborhood of San Antonio. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to anchor tenant Methodist Healthcare of San Antonio, as well as South Texas Radiology and San Antonio ENT. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews