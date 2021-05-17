Montecito Acquires 29,375 SF Medical Office Building in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Healthcare investment firm Montecito Medical has acquired a newly built, 29,375-square-foot medical office building in the Westover Hills neighborhood of San Antonio. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to anchor tenant Methodist Healthcare of San Antonio, as well as South Texas Radiology and San Antonio ENT. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.