Montecito Acquires 91,300 SF Medical Office Building in Sandusky, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

The three-story building serves as the flagship location for Northern Ohio Medical Specialists.

SANDUSKY, OHIO — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired a three-story, 91,300-square-foot medical office building in Sandusky, about 60 miles west of Cleveland. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The facility serves as the flagship location for Northern Ohio Medical Specialists (NOMS) and is fully leased to the organization. The building was constructed in 2009 and expanded in 2018 with the addition of an ambulatory surgery center. NOMS is a major provider across Northern Ohio, with 45 locations and more than 260 providers in 30 different medical specialties.