Montecito Acquires Two Medical Office Buildings in Central Indiana

The two properties, located in Indianapolis and Franklin, are nearly identical in size and represent a combined total of 47,000 square feet.

INDIANAPOLIS AND FRANKLIN, IND. — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired two recently constructed medical office buildings in central Indiana. The two properties, located in Indianapolis and Franklin, are nearly identical in size and represent a combined total of 47,000 square feet. Both buildings were constructed on a build-to-suit basis and are now fully leased. Providers at both facilities offer a range of medical services, including primary care, family medicine and imaging. Physicians at the Indianapolis location also provide care in the specialties of pediatrics, women’s health and oncology, while those at the Franklin location serve patients in the specialties of orthopedics, pain management, neurology, sleep management and podiatry.

The Indianapolis property is located at 7255 Marsh Road on the city’s northwest side, near the junction of I-65 and I-465. The Franklin building is located at 990 State Route 44, on the south side of the Indianapolis metro area. Seller information was not disclosed.

