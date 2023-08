HAMMOND, IND. — Montecito Medical has acquired an 11,118-square-foot medical office building in Hammond, about 25 miles southeast of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The building is fully occupied by the Williams Eye Institute and serves as the group’s flagship location. The Williams Eye Institute provides a full range of eye care, from general ophthalmology to advanced cataract surgery. Montecito worked alongside Entheos Capital Partners in completing the transaction.