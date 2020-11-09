REBusinessOnline

Montecito Medical Acquires 130,000 SF Medical Office Building in Suburban Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Wisconsin

Aurora Health Center at 84 South was built in 2019.

GREENFIELD, WIS. — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired Aurora Health Center at 84South, a surgical center and medical office building in Greenfield, a suburb of Milwaukee. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 2019, the 130,000-square-foot, five-story facility is fully leased to Advocate Aurora Health. It is situated within the larger mixed-use development known as 84South. The property is one of the largest outpatient ambulatory sites for Advocate Aurora Health with eight surgical suites, two pain management procedure rooms, four gastroenterology suites and outpatient interventional radiological suites. The building also serves as a central location for Aurora Children’s Health Services and Aurora’s Sports Health Services. Advocate Aurora Health operates 27 acute care hospitals and employs roughly 3,700 physicians across Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois.

