Montecito Medical Acquires 15,000 SF Surgery Center in St. Joseph, Missouri

Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Missouri

ST. JOSEPH, MO. — Montecito Medical has acquired the St. Joseph Outpatient Surgery Center building in St. Joseph, about 55 miles north of Kansas City. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The nearly 15,000-square-foot property is fully leased to St. Joseph Outpatient Surgery Center. Four physician assistants, 19 surgeons and 12 anesthesia providers practice at the facility. The surgeons perform procedures in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics; gastroenterology; plastic surgery; ears, nose and throat (ENT) and podiatry. The facility includes four operating rooms, two procedure rooms and recovery rooms. Montecito Medical is a privately held company specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and funding for development.