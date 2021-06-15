REBusinessOnline

Montecito Medical Acquires 23,731 SF Healthcare Building in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired a 23,731-square-foot healthcare building in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The property was built in 2006 and was fully leased to Northwoods Urology (13,431 square feet) and Aspire Hospital (10,300 square feet) at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

