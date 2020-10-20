Montecito Medical Acquires 31,000 SF Medical Office Building in Virginia Beach

Pictured is Virginia Beach Orthopedic Medical Office. Jordan Young Institute and Patient First fully occupied the building at the time of sale.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired Virginia Beach Orthopedic Medical Office, a 31,000-square-foot building in Virginia Beach. At the time of sale, the asset was fully leased to anchor tenant Jordan-Young Institute and Patient First. Jordan-Young Institute, which specializes in orthopedic surgeries, joint replacements and rehabilitations, occupies 85 percent of the building. Patient First operates urgent care and walk-in clinics around Virginia Beach. The property is situated at 5716 Cleveland St., 12 miles west of downtown Virginia Beach and seven miles east of downtown Norfolk. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.