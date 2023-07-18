Montecito Medical Acquires 32,000 SF Medical Office Property in Visalia, California

VISALIA, CALIF. — Montecito Medical has acquired a 32,300-square-foot medical office property in the San Joaquin Valley city of Visalia.

The property, located on the campus of Kaweah Delta Medical Center, is fully leased by Kaweah Health. Founded in 1963, Kaweah Health operates the largest healthcare facility in the county and works with more than 5,200 medical professionals across its eight campuses. The acquisition aligns with Montecito Medical’s focus on acquiring medical office properties nationwide.