Montecito Medical Acquires 40,500 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Kansas City

The fully leased property opened in 2020.

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Montecito Medical has acquired a 40,500-square-foot medical office building in Lee’s Summit near Kansas City. The fully leased property opened in 2020. Beacon Surgery Center, a joint venture between local physician partners and Partners Surgical, is the building’s primary tenant. Other tenants include Sano Orthopedics and Advanced Surgical Associates. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.