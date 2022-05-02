Montecito Medical Acquires 73,255 SF Healthcare Property in Hazelton, Pennsylvania

HAZELTON, PA. — Montecito Medical, a Nashville-based healthcare real estate investment firm, has acquired a 73,255-square-foot facility in Hazelton that is fully leased to Lehigh Valley Health System. The building houses a 13,500-square-foot ambulatory surgery center, and its specialty providers include cardiology, orthopedics, physical therapy/rehabilitation, neurology, bariatric medicine, diagnostic imaging services, chiropractic and primary care. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.