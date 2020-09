Montecito Medical Acquires 76,000 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Missouri

Rock Haven Medical Mall rises two stories and is attached to Cass Regional Medical Center.

HARRISONVILLE, MO. — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired Rock Haven Medical Mall in Harrisonville, about 35 miles south of Kansas City. The purchase price was undisclosed. The two-story, 76,000-square-foot medical office building is attached to Cass Regional Medical Center and was built in 2011. In addition to Cass, other tenants include Harrisonville Family Medicine, Carondelet Health Cardiology, Cass Regional Orthopedics, Gillen Pharmacy and Fresenius Medical Care.