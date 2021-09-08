REBusinessOnline

Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Property in Pittsboro, North Carolina

UNC Health

Built in 2016, Chatham Park is fully leased to UNC Health, a Chapel Hill-based healthcare system that is affiliated with the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and operates 12 hospitals across North Carolina.

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Montecito Medical, a Nashville-based investor of healthcare-related properties, has acquired Chatham Park Medical Office Building, a 25,610-square-foot medical office property in Pittsboro, about 36.1 miles south of Durham. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

UNC Health provides family medicine, rheumatology, therapeutic infusion, cardiology, ENT, gastro, ophthalmology, orthopedics, urology, rehab, imaging and laboratory services at the Chatham Park clinic.

Situated about 17 miles from Chapel Hill, the medical property is located close to Chatham Park, a 7,000-acre master-planned development that broke ground in 2014. Upon full buildout Chatham Park will include 22,000 single-family homes as well as onsite schools, 50 miles of walking and biking trails and 44 acres of retail, multifamily, restaurants, office and hospitality space.

