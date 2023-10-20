Friday, October 20, 2023
Clemson Eye, an affiliate of Eye Health America, occupies six of the seven buildings in the sold portfolio.
AcquisitionsHealthcareSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Montecito Medical Acquires Seven Medical Office Buildings in Upstate South Carolina

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Nashville-based Montecito Medical has acquired a portfolio comprising seven medical office buildings (MOBs) in upstate South Carolina. Concentrated in the Greenville and Clemson markets, the properties total 88,000 square feet. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of sale. Clemson Eye occupies six of the buildings, and Carolinas Centers for Sight leases the seventh property. Both tenants are affiliates of Eye Health America. HREA | Healthcare Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

