Montecito Medical Acquires Two Outpatient Healthcare Facilities Totaling 35,000 SF in Northwest Arkansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Healthcare, Office, Southeast

ROGERS, ARK. — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired two outpatient healthcare facilities in Rogers that are part of a six-building campus occupied by Mercy Health of Northwest Arkansas. The assets total 35,000 square feet and will remain fully leased to Mercy Health. The two buildings offer internal medicine, rheumatology and outpatient orthopedic services, including minimally invasive joint constructed replacement and spinal procedures through an ambulatory surgery center. The campus includes a primary care clinic, an ENT clinic and a general surgery ambulatory surgery center. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

