Montecito Medical Acquires Two Outpatient Imaging Centers Totaling 28,517 SF in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired two outpatient imaging centers totaling 28,517 square feet in Corpus Christi. The buildings were fully leased to Radiology & Imaging of South Texas at the time of sale. Michael Moreno, Kyle Mackulak and Rahul Chhajed with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed.