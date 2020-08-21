REBusinessOnline

Montecito Medical Acquires Two Outpatient Imaging Centers Totaling 28,517 SF in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired two outpatient imaging centers totaling 28,517 square feet in Corpus Christi. The buildings were fully leased to Radiology & Imaging of South Texas at the time of sale. Michael Moreno, Kyle Mackulak and Rahul Chhajed with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed.

