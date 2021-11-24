Montecito Medical Acquisition Co. Buys 68,000 SF Akos Medical Campus in Avondale, Arizona

Peak Heart & Vascular and Apricus Health are tenants at the 68,000-square-foot Akos Medical Campus in Avondale, Ariz.

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Montecito Medical Acquisition Co. has purchased Akos Medical Campus, a newly completed medical office building in Avondale. Akos MOB I LLC sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

The three-story, 68,000-square-foot Akos Medical Campus features a state-of-the-art imaging suite, multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and a cardiovascular ASC, as well as an urgent care, pharmacy and clinical office space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a variety of tenants, including Peak Heart & Vascular and Apricus Health.

J.T. Taylor of ORION Investment Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.