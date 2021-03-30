Montecito Medical Buys 20,650 SF Ambulatory Surgery Center Near Pittsburgh

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA. — Montecito Medical, a Nashville-based healthcare investment firm, has purchased The Surgery Center at Cranberry, a 20,650-square-foot ambulatory surgery center near Pittsburgh. The two-story building was built in 2003 and was fully leased to Scott & Christie Eyecare Associates at the time of sale. The first floor houses three operating rooms, two procedure rooms, one laser room and 15 pre- and post-operative pods. Clinical and office spaces are located on the second floor.