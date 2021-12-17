REBusinessOnline

Montecito Medical Buys 95,000 SF Granger Medical Clinic Near Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Office, Utah, Western

Granger-Medical-Clinic-Salt-Lake-City-UT

Granger Medical Clinic in West Valley City, Utah, features nearly 95,000 square feet of medical office space.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — Montecito Medical has acquired Granger Medical Clinic, a medical office building located in West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2020, the asset features nearly 95,000 square feet of space. Granger Medical Clinic fully occupies the property. Physicians at the property provide a variety of medical services, including urgent care, cancer care, endocrinology, ENT, audiology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, orthopedics, sports medicine, pediatrics and urology. The building also includes an imaging center, lab and pharmacy.

